India's Jio Financial Services, BlackRock to launch asset management venture
MUMBAI, July 26 (Reuters) - India's Jio Financial Services (JIOF.NS), part of billionaire Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Group, and U.S. based BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) will form a 50:50 joint venture to launch asset management services in India.
The two companies are targeting an initial investment of $150 million each in the joint venture, Jio Financial said in a release on Wednesday.
The announcement comes days after Jio Financial Services was demerged from Reliance Industries, with the markets ascribing a valuation of nearly $20 billion to the venture which is yet to build out a business in India's fast growing financial services sector.
"The partnership will leverage BlackRock’s deep expertise in investment and risk management along with the technology capability and deep market expertise of JFS to drive digital delivery of products," said Hitesh Sethia, CEO of JFS in the release.
India's asset management industry has seen rapid growth in recent years and has 44.3 trillion Indian rupees ($540.4 billion) in assets under management.
($1 = 81.9720 Indian rupees)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- DealsHaveli, General Atlantic to buy software firm Certinia for nearly $1 bln
An investment group led by private-equity firm Haveli Investments has agreed to buy business software vendor Certinia from Advent International in a deal that sources said was valued at nearly $1 billion including debt.
- DealsIndia's Marico to buy 58% stake in plant-based brand for $45 million
Indian consumer goods company Marico said on Wednesday it will acquire a 58% stake in Satiya Nutraceuticals, which owns a plant-based nutrition brand, for 3.69 billion rupees ($45 million).