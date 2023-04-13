India's NTPC weighs fresh offers for green unit - Bloomberg News















April 13 (Reuters) - India's largest power producer NTPC is considering fresh offers for a stake in its green arm after top bidder Petronas withdrew its offer, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Malaysia's Petronas withdrew its earlier offer saying a 20% stake was too small and would not give it a seat on the unit’s board, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema











