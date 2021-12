A bird flies past a Reliance Industries logo installed on its mart in Ahmedabad, India January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

BENGALURU, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS) said on Friday its solar unit will buy sodium ion battery technology provider Faradion Ltd for 100 million pounds including debt.

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

