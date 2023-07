BENGALURU, July 24 (Reuters) - Indian auto parts maker Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) (SAMD.NS) said on Monday it acquired Germany's Dr. Schneider Group through an insolvency process for 118.3 million euros ($131.6 million).

($1 = 0.8990 euros)

Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil

