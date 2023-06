BENGALURU, June 28 (Reuters) - India's Sheela Foam (SHEF.NS) will acquire rival Kurlon Enterprise for a cash consideration of 32.50 billion rupees ($396.37 million), Moneycontrol reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

($1 = 81.9950 Indian rupees)

