India's Sheela Foam to buy mattress maker Kurlon for $262 mln
BENGALURU, July 17 (Reuters) - Mattress maker Sheela Foam on Monday said it will buy a nearly 95% stake in rival Kurlon for 21.5 billion rupees ($262.09 million) in a cash deal as it eyes a bigger share in India's mattress market.
Shares of the company, which makes the "Sleepwell" brand of mattresses, had jumped about 6% after news website Moneycontrol reported the deal earlier on Monday. They are still down about 7% since talks were first reported late in December.
Kurlon has over 50 warehouses and 12 manufacturing facilities across five Indian states, according to its latest annual report.
Ghaziabad-based Sheela Foam said it expects to complete the transaction by November 30, 2023.
Kurlon's sales rose 5.4% to 8.09 billion rupees in fiscal 2022. Audited figures for Kurlon's fiscal 2023 were not available yet, Sheela Foam said.
Sheela Foam also said it will acquire about 35% in furniture rental company Furlenco for 3 billion rupees.
($1 = 82.0326 Indian rupees)
- DealsCanadian miner B2Gold hunting for more assets after Sabina Gold deal
B2Gold Corp said it would consider further opportunities to acquire gold assets to accelerate growth even after its recent purchase of Sabina Gold , which gave it its first project in home country Canada.