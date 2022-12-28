India's Sheela Foam to buy rival mattress maker Kurlon for $241 mln- ET Now















BENGALURU, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Indian mattress maker Sheela Foam Ltd (SHEF.NS) will soon acquire competitor Kurlon for 20 billion rupees ($241.29 million), ET Now reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

($1 = 82.8880 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.