India's Solar Energy Corp proposes joint venture with Reliance - sources
NEW DELHI, July 31 (Reuters) - India's renewable energy agency, Solar Energy Corp, has offered oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) a 51% stake in a joint venture to supply renewable power to the latter's refineries and other manufacturing plants, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
