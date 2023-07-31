India's Solar Energy Corp proposes joint venture with Reliance - sources

NEW DELHI, July 31 (Reuters) - India's renewable energy agency, Solar Energy Corp, has offered oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) a 51% stake in a joint venture to supply renewable power to the latter's refineries and other manufacturing plants, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Reporting by Sarita Chaganti Singh; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next