













Nov 30 (Reuters) - India's Tata Group is in discussions with Taiwan's Wistron Corp (3231.TW) to buy its manufacturing facility for up to 50 billion rupees ($612.6 million), the Economic Times business daily reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the talks.

Neither salt-to-software conglomerate Tata nor Wistron – one of Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) top vendors in India – immediately responded to Reuters' e-mailed requests for comment.($1 = 81.6160 Indian rupees)

(This story has been refiled to correct Reuters instrument code in paragraph 1)

Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza











