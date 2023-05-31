Indonesian copper miner Amman plans $880 mln IPO by July















JAKARTA, May 31 (Reuters) - Indonesian copper miner Amman Mineral Internasional aims to raise up to 12.94 trillion rupiah ($880.6 million) in an initial public offering scheduled for June 28 to July 3, according to the company's prospectus published on Wednesday.

Book building is set to start on Wednesday with an offering price in a range of 1,650 rupiah to 1,775 rupiah per share.

Amman Mineral will use the IPO proceeds to pay off some debt and fund several projects, including completing a copper smelter it is building in Sumbawa island, the company prospectus said.

The smelter, which has input capacity of 900,000 tonnes of copper concentrate to produce 220,000 tonnes of copper cathode annually, will cost the company $983 million in total, company and government data showed.

The Indonesian government in April exempted Amman until May 2024 from a planned June ban on raw mineral exports, to give the firm a revenue stream to complete the smelter project, which was half-finished as of January.

A unit of Amman Mineral, part of Indonesian energy group Medco Energi Internasional (MEDC.JK), operates the Batu Hijau mine in the West Nusa Tenggara province.

Amman Mineral Internasional acquired the Batu Hijau mine from U.S. miner Newmont Mining Corp and Japan's Sumitomo Corp and its partners in 2016.

Indonesia's IPO market has raised $1.58 billion as of April this year, second only to China in the Asia-Pacific region excluding Japan and ahead of traditional powerhouse Hong Kong, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 14,695.0000 rupiah)

