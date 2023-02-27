Indonesian lender Bank MNC Internasional to merge with Lippo's Bank Nationalnobu - official















JAKARTA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia's Bank MNC Internasional (BABP.JK) will enter a merger with Lippo-owned Bank Nationalnobu (NOBU.JK), a senior official at the Financial Services Authority said on Monday.

Dian Ediana Rae, the authority's chief banking supervisor, said both banks had submitted the merger proposal before the deadline to complete a requirement of holding a minimum 3 trillion rupiah ($196.53 million) of core capital at the end of 2022.

($1 = 15,265.0000 rupiah)

Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Martin Petty











