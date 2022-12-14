Indonesia's GoTo to sell $96 mln stake in retailer Alfamart

The logo of GoTo Meeting is seen at the company's booth, at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups, at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Files

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia's PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia (GOTO.JK) said on Wednesday it will sell its stake in local retailer PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk (AMRT.JK), or Alfamart, worth 1.5 trillion rupiah ($96.03 million), days after the tech firm announced strategy to focus on accelerating profitability.

($1 = 15,620.0000 rupiah)

Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

