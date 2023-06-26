Inova Pharma to buy Mundipharma's consumer healthcare brands for $540 mln

HONG KONG, June 26 (Reuters) - Singapore-headquartered iNova Pharmaceuticals will buy a portfolio of consumer healthcare brands from drugmaker Mundipharma International for an enterprise value of $540 million, a spokesperson for the company said on Monday.

The deal will significantly expand iNova's portfolio of consumer health products and add substantial new sales in high-growth markets, said the spokesperson.

Reporting by Kane Wu, Editing by Louise Heavens















