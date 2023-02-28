Insurer AXA sells off most of its shares in Monte dei Paschi at 2.33 euros/share















PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - French insurer AXA (AXAF.PA) said on Tuesday that it had successfully sold off most of its shares in Italian bank Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI), divesting the stocks at a price of 2.33 euros per share.

Following this sale, AXA will hold 0.0007% of the Italian bank's share capital.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Shri Navaratnam











