Intertrust agrees to $2 bln takeover bid from corporate services firm CSC

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Dutch financial services company Intertrust (INTER.AS) has agreed to a takeover bid by corporate services firm CSC for around 1.8 billion euros ($2.03 billion), the companies said on Monday.

The all-cash-offer values Intertrust shares at 20 euros each, they said in a joint statement — a premium of around 59% from their value on Nov. 11 when it had announced another possible offer from private equity firm CVC Capital Partners.

However, Britain's CVC scrapped its 18 euro per share bid last week.

Intertrust had said multiple entities had expressed interest in buying the firm, with offers ranging up to 22 euros per share. read more

Shares in Intertrust rocketed nearly 69% since CVC's interest was first announced, and on Friday closed more than 45% higher at 18.34 euros.

The companies said Intertrust's headquarters would remain in Amsterdam and that the deal should be completed in the second half of next year.

($1 = 0.8863 euros)

Reporting by Sarah Morland; editing by Richard Pullin and Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.