Investindustrial to buy 52% stake in Italy upmarket food chain Eataly
MILAN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Investindustrial will buy a 52% stake in Eataly to speed up the Italian upmarket food chain's global expansion, the two companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.
The deal envisages a capital increase worth 200 million euros ($198.14 million) as well as a further investment by Investindustrial to purchase shares held by the current shareholders.
($1 = 1.0094 euros)
Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Cristina Carlevaro
