Investindustrial to buy 52% stake in Italy upmarket food chain Eataly

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Eataly logo is seen inside the new motorway restaurant on highway in Modena, Central Italy, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Investindustrial will buy a 52% stake in Eataly to speed up the Italian upmarket food chain's global expansion, the two companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The deal envisages a capital increase worth 200 million euros ($198.14 million) as well as a further investment by Investindustrial to purchase shares held by the current shareholders.

($1 = 1.0094 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Cristina Carlevaro

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.