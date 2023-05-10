Investment consortium to buy Syneos Health in $7.1 bln deal
May 10 (Reuters) - An investment consortium, comprising of Elliott Investment Management, Patient Square Capital and Veritas Capital, has agreed to buy Syneos Health Inc (SYNH.O), in a deal valued at $7.1 billion, including debt, the contract research firm said on Wednesday.
Syneos shares rose 10.4% before the bell.
Syneos said the consortium will pay about $43 per share in cash, which represents a premium of about 12% to the company's last close of $38.45.
The deal comes at a time when Syneos faces challenges in winning new business, as many of its clients, which includes medium-sized biotechs, have cut spending as they have found it difficult to raise funding in a post-COVID-19 market downturn.
Deal comes days after a private-equity groups including Warburg Pincus and Advent International agreed to buy Baxter International (BAX.N) biopharma solutions unit for $4.25 billion.
PE firms have increasingly been investing in the drug development sector, which was deemed as risky, by coming up with deals that compensate them for the uncertainty involved.
