Investment firm Bluestar says UK's Home REIT will not extend offer deadline















May 10 (Reuters) - Investment firm Bluestar Group Ltd said on Wednesday that UK housing provider Home REIT (HOMEH.L) and its advisers have decided that they will not extend the deadline for Bluestar to make a firm offer for the company.

Home REIT received an unsolicited takeover approach from Bluestar in February, months after being rocked by a short-seller report.

Home REIT did not respond to a request for comment outside business hours.

Reporting by Hani Kollathodi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.