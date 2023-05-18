Investor Edenbrook Capital says Absolute Software's take-private deal undervalues company















May 18 (Reuters) - Investment advisory firm Edenbrook Capital sent a letter to the board of Canada's Absolute Software Corp (ABST.TO) saying the deal for the company to be taken private by Crosspoint Capital Partners "significantly undervalues" the firm.

Edenbrook, which has a stake of 10.4% in Absolute Software, said on Thursday the "transaction is unfair to public shareholders".

Last week, Absolute Software agreed to be bought by Crosspoint for $657 mln and said its shareholders will receive $11.50 per share in cash.

Absolute Software and Crosspoint did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Shareholders are set to vote on the acquisition at a special meeting expected to be held in late June.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru











