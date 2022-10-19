Investor Elliott has taken stake in Germany's Fresenius -Bloomberg















FRANKFURT, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Elliott Investment Management has taken a stake in Fresenius SE (FREG.DE), seeking to potentially break up the diversified healthcare company, Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter as saying.

Fresenius and Elliott were not immediately available for comment.

Shares in the company, which is controlled by charitable trust Else Kroener Fresenius-Stiftung, were up 9% at 1202 GMT.

Fresenius controls the world's largest dialysis company Fresenius Medical Care (FMEG.DE).

Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Patricia Weiss and Hans Seidenstuecker, editing by Kirsti Knolle











