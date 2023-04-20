Investor Letco Brosseau to vote in favor of Teck's separation plan

Logo of Teck Resuurces at Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada conference in Toronto
The logo for Canadian mining company Teck Resources Limited is displayed above their booth at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 7, 2023. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

TORONTO, April 20 (Reuters) - Teck Resources (TECKb.TO) investor Letco Brosseau said on Thursday that it intends to vote in favor of the Canadian miner's plan to create two separate companies, and that Glencore's (GLEN.L) unsolicited takeover bid for Teck is not "attractive."

Letco Brosseau does not find the offer put up by Glencore attractive, Peter Letco, founding partner of the Montreal based investment firm, told Reuters. It "would prefer a competitive bidding for Teck assets post the split," he said.

Brosseau owns 3.7 million shares, or 0.7%, of Teck's shares outstanding.

Reporting by Divya Rajagopal in Toronto, writing by Ismail Shakil; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next