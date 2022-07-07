Israel, Turkey to expand mutual flights in their first aviation deal since 1951
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
JERUSALEM, July 7 (Reuters) - Israel and Turkey will expand bilateral airline traffic under a new aviation deal to be signed on Thursday, their first since 1951, Israel's Transportation Ministry said.
"The agreement is expected to result in the resumption of flights by Israeli companies to a variety of destinations in Turkey, alongside flights by Turkish companies to Israel," it said in a statement
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.