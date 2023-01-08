Israeli insurer Harel offers to buy Isracard for 2.7 billion shekels
JERUSALEM, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Israeli insurance and investment group Harel (HARL.TA) made an offer to acquire credit card company Isracard (ISCD.TA) in a deal valuing Isracard at 2.7 billion shekels ($770 million), the companies said on Sunday.
The offer, they said in late-night regulatory filing, reflects a 26.5% premium on the average stock price of the 30 trading days leading up to Jan. 5. The offer is good for two weeks.
Isracard's stock price had closed in Tel Aviv on Sunday at 10.74 shekels.
Harel said it has various options to finance the deal, citing its liquid balances of about 2 billion shekels.
($1 = 3.5062 shekels)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next / Editor's Picks
- DealsIGO-Tianqi Lithium JV looks to beef up assets with Essential Metals bid
Australian miner IGO Ltd on Monday said Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia (TLEA), its joint venture with Tianqi Lithium Corporation , had proposed a A$136 million ($93.57 million) buyout bid for Essential Metals as the JV looks to beef up its assets in Western Australia.
- DealsItaly's Chiesi Farmaceutici to buy Amryt Pharma in a $1.48 billion deal
Italy's Chiesi Farmaceutici said on Sunday it will acquire Ireland-based drugmaker Amryt Pharma Plc , which has products and drugs in development for treating rare diseases, in a deal valued at $1.48 billion.