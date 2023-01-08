Israeli insurer Harel offers to buy Isracard for 2.7 billion shekels















JERUSALEM, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Israeli insurance and investment group Harel (HARL.TA) made an offer to acquire credit card company Isracard (ISCD.TA) in a deal valuing Isracard at 2.7 billion shekels ($770 million), the companies said on Sunday.

The offer, they said in late-night regulatory filing, reflects a 26.5% premium on the average stock price of the 30 trading days leading up to Jan. 5. The offer is good for two weeks.

Isracard's stock price had closed in Tel Aviv on Sunday at 10.74 shekels.

Harel said it has various options to finance the deal, citing its liquid balances of about 2 billion shekels.

($1 = 3.5062 shekels)

