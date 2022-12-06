Israel's NewMed signs deal in Morocco for natgas exploration
JERUSALEM, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Israel's NewMed Energy (NWMDp.TA) said on Tuesday it signed a deal with Morocco's energy and mining ministry and Adarco Energy to explore for and produce natural gas in the Moroccan offshore license Boujdour Atlantique.
NewMed and Adarco will each have a 37.5% stake in the license partnership, NewMed said. The Moroccan ministry will hold the remaining 25%.
