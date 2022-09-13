Israel's Phoenix buys 20% of El Al Airlines frequent flier club

The Israeli flag carrier El Al's airliner carrying Israeli and U.S. delegates lands at Abu Dhabi International Airport, United Arab Emirates August 31, 2020. WAM/Handout via REUTERS

JERUSALEM, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Israeli insurer Phoenix (PHOE1.TA) has exercised an option to buy roughly 20% of El Al Israel Airlines' (ELAL.TA) frequent flier programme, the companies said in a Tel Aviv regulatory filing on Tuesday.

El Al, Israel's flag carrier, will receive $14 million and own 80.1% of its frequent flier programme and it said it would post a gain of about $63 million in its third-quarter financial results.

El Al noted that following the deal, it would no longer need to raise additional capital.

In March, cash strapped El Al signed a non-binding deal for a $130 million loan from Phoenix and put up its Matmid frequent flier club as collateral for the loan. Phoenix received an option to buy 25% of Matmid by the end of 2027.

On Sunday, El Al said it plans to repay a $45 million loan that it took from the government during the COVID-19 pandemic by the end of the year amid improvement in the travel landscape.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.