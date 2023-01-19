Israel's Phoenix buys $7 bln of funds from Psagot brokerage















JERUSALEM, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Israeli insurer and financial group Phoenix Holdings (PHOE1.TA) has bought 25 billion shekels ($7.3 billion) worth of managed assets from the Psagot brokerage for 310 million shekels, the companies said on Thursday.

The firm is buying part of Psagot's portfolio of indexed and mutual funds and will be merged with Phoenix's Kesem mutual fund business, Phoenix said.

Israeli media said as a result of the transaction, Phoenix will become Israel's largest fund company.

($1 = 3.4072 shekels)

Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch











