Oct 4 (Reuters) - DXC Technology (DXC.N) said on Tuesday it was approached by a financial sponsor about a potential takeover of the IT management company, without disclosing further details.

The approach had been made by Baring Private Equity Asia, according to a tweet from a Bloomberg reporter.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri











