Italian brands Lamborghini and Tod's team up for fashion
MILAN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Sports carmaker Lamborghini and Italian fashion group Tod's (TOD.MI) have agreed a partnership to produce a range of clothing, leather goods and luxury accessories, the two companies said on Thursday.
"We are proud of this collaboration which will map out new frontiers for Italian style," said Stephan Winkelmann, head of Lamborghini, which is part of the Volkswagen group (VOWG_p.DE).
Rival Italian car group Ferrari (RACE.MI) took deeper steps into the fashion world two years ago with its first in-house fashion collection, aiming to reach new customers beyond car and Formula One fans.
