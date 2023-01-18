Italy says only Lufthansa has bid for ITA Airways stake















ROME, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Italy's economy ministry said on Wednesday that only Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) had bid for a minority stake in Italian state-owned airline ITA Airways.

In a statement following Lufthansa's bid earlier in the day the ministry said it would "consider the fairness" of the offer and that no other bids had arrived before the deadline of 1700 GMT on Wednesday.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones











