Italy's BPER Banca ready to discuss its Carige proposal with FITD

MILANO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Italy's BPER Banca (EMII.MI) said on Tuesday it is ready to discuss in depth its offer to buy the Carige's with the owner of the ailing regional lender.

Last week BPER Banca made a takeover proposal to Italy's depositor protection fund (FITD) for the controlling stake it holds in Carige after its 2019 rescue, contingent on the industry first pumping 1 billion euros in the loss-making bank.

However the Italian banks which are stakeholders in the FITD, rejected the initial offer saying the fund could not meet BPER's capital demand. read more

"BPER Banca reiterated to the Fund its willingness to provide the clarifications requested and carry out the deep-dive analysis deemed necessary, as well as to jointly verify the assumptions underlying the offer", the bank said in a statement.

Reporting by Andrea Mandalà, editing by Giulia Segreti

