Italy's BPER is not looking at Monte dei Paschi, top investor says















ROME, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Italy's BPER Banca (EMII.MI) is not interested in merging with rival Monte dei Paschi (BMPS.MI) after the state-owned bank's upcoming cash call as it is not looking for M&A deals, its top investor chairman told Reuters on Wednesday.

"Bper has its own industrial plan, which envisages the consolidation of the acquisitions already made. It must do well what it has planned," said Carlo Cimbri, Unipol (UNPI.MI)'s chairman, which is the top shareholder in BPER with a nearly 20% stake.

Cimbri added Unipol is not interested in investing in Monte dei Paschi's capital increase.

Reporting by Andrea Mandalà, writing by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Cristina Carlevaro











