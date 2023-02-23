Italy's CAME looks at Milan listing before summer break - sources















MILAN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Italian company CAME, which provides security access technology for homes and businesses, is aiming to list on the Milan Stock Exchange before the summer break, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

The group is working with Intesa Sanpaolo and Intermonte on a possible initial public offering, the sources said.

The offer, which will depend on the market conditions, is aimed at boosting its growth, one of the sources added.

The family-owned group, based in Treviso in the northeast of Italy, reported revenues of 269 million euros in 2021.

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Valentina Za Editing by Keith Weir











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.