Italy's Carige shares surge as search for buyer intensifies

The logo of the Carige bank is seen in Rome, Italy September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MILAN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Italy's depositor protection fund FITD, the main investor in Carige (CRGI.MI), is stepping up efforts to find a merger partner for the bailed-out lender, two sources said on Tuesday, sending the bank's shares up more then 8%.

FITD, funded by contributions from Italian banks, is looking for potential suitors to draw a line under Carige's troubles by selling the 80% stake it holds after rescuing it in 2019.

The fund is due to meet on Thursday in a pre-scheduled meeting which will be an opportunity to discuss Carige and brief stakeholders on ongoing talks with potential bidders, sources close to the matter said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Carige's owner is in contact with a "foreign investment fund and two Italian banking groups", one of the sources said without elaborating.

The source ruled out any deal before the end of the year but said "theoretically exclusive negotiations could be initiated".

According to Il Sole 24 Ore on Tuesday, FITD is in talks with Credit Agricole and BPER Banca (EMII.MI) to sell control of the regional lender.

Carige and BPER were not immediately available for a comment. Credit Agricole declined to comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Carige share performance vs Italy banking index

Reporting by Andrea Mandalà, editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.