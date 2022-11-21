Italy's Cucinelli and EssilorLuxottica sign eyewear license accord

[1/2] Glasses manufactured by EssilorLuxottica, stand on display in their exhibition space at SILMO in Villepinte, near Paris, France September 24, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier















MILAN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Brunello Cucinelli (BCU.MI) signed an exclusive license deal with French-Italian glasses maker EssilorLuxottica (ESLX.PA) for the design, manufacture and distribution of eyewear under the Italian luxury group's brand, the two companies said in a statement on Monday.

The new ten-year agreement will be effective from next January, while the first collection of glasses will be launched in the first quarter of 2024.

The deal is an extension of the current collaboration between the two firms that began in 2021, including a capsule collection signed by Brunello Cucinelli and EssilorLuxottica's exclusive brand Oliver Peoples, they added.

Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro editing by Federico Maccioni











