Italy's Enasarco pension fund takes 2% stake in Banco BPM
MILAN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Enasarco has bought 1.97% of Banco BPM (BAMI.MI), the Italian salesmen's pension fund said on Tuesday, as the country's third largest bank prepares to appoint a new board in early 2023.
Enasarco said it had spent 101.5 million euros ($107 million) to acquire the stake, paying 3.4 euros per share.
News of the move lifted shares in Banco BPM, which were up 3.9% at 3.28 euros each as of 0911 GMT.
($1 = 0.9489 euros)
