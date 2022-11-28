Italy's Enel signs deal with SACE on deferred energy bill payments
ROME, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Enel (ENEI.MI) said on Monday it had struck a deal with state-owned credit agency SACE to facilitate deferred bill payments for its business clients.
Delaying payments on surging gas and electricity bills is one way Italian companies and households are trying to cope with soaring energy costs.
Enel said firms will be able to apply for deferred payments through a SACE online platform, which will also calculate the deposit they will be asked to provide as guarantee.
The arrangement "further extends the extraordinary plan we have put in place to limit the effects of the energy crisis for all our business and domestic customers," Nicola Lanzetta, Enel's Italy director, said in a statement.
