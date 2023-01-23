Italy's Enel X partners with Toyota on electric mobility

[1/2] A Toyota Logo is seen at a Toyota dealership in Zaventem, Belgium, November 25, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/

ROME, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Enel X Way, the e-mobility division of Italy's biggest utility Enel (ENEI.MI), will make available its domestic and street charging services to Toyota and Lexus drivers, Enel and Toyota (7203.T) said in a joint statement on Monday.

The new partnership "means that anyone driving an electric or plug-in hybrid Toyota or Lexus will be able to use Enel X Way's advanced solutions and technologies to charge their vehicle," the companies said.

Toyota and Lexus customers will be offered a home charging station that can be controlled remotely via mobile app, and the chance to buy vouchers to use Enel X street charging points, the statement added.

Reporting by Alvise Armellini Editing by Keith Weir

