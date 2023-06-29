Italy's ERG to sell thermoelectric plant to Switzerland's Achernar
MILAN, June 29 (Reuters) - Italy's ERG (ERG.MI) said on Thursday it agreed to sell a thermoelectric plant to Swiss investment holding Achernar Assets, in a deal valuing the power station at 206 million euros ($224 million) including debt and earn-outs.
The Italian energy group, which was advised by Rothschild on the deal, will now focus entirely on wind and solar power generation as envisaged in its long-term strategy.
The plant, which is powered by natural gas, mainly serves the industrial site of Priolo, in Sicily, where a key Italian refinery is located.
For this reason the transaction should be reviewed by the government under its so-called golden powers and it is expected to close by year-end.
($1 = 0.9191 euros)
