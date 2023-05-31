Italy's FILA exploring options to support Indian unit Doms















MILAN, May 31 (Reuters) - Italian pencils and creative tools maker F.I.L.A. (FILA.MI) said on Wednesday it was exploring options to support its Indian business.

The Italian group is looking at an initial public offering among the options for its unit Doms, with the aim of maintaining control over its strategies, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, IFR reported that Indian stationery company DOMS Industries was working with ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities and JM Financial on a domestic IPO worth around $100 million, according to people with knowledge of the transaction.

The Italian group expects a mid-single digit organic revenue growth in 2023, led by India and Mexico and boosted by a recovery in North America.

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing Federico Maccioni











