Italy's insurance regulator authorizes Delfin to hold over 10% stake in Generali
MILAN, July 3 (Reuters) - Italy's insurance regulator said on Friday it had authorized Assicurazioni Generali (GASI.MI) investor Delfin to hold a stake of over 10% in the country's biggest insurer.
Regulator IVASS said the authorization came after Delfin automatically crossed the 10% threshold following Generali's buyback.
Del Vecchio family's holding company Delfin is also one of the major shareholders in Mediobanca (MDBI.MI), which holds a majority stake in the insurer.
Delfin, which registered to vote with a 9.8% stake at Generali's annual shareholder meeting in April, was not immediately available for comment.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- DealsUK's Mondi completes sale of 3 Russian packaging converting ops to Gotek
British paper and packaging firm Mondi Plc said on Monday that the 1.6 billion roubles ($18 million)-sale of its three Russian packaging converting operations to Gotek Group has been completed.
- DealsRedox shares slide on debut after Australia's largest IPO of 2023
Australian chemical distributor Redox's shares opened slightly below their issue price as the country's largest initial public offering (IPO) this year debuted on the Australian Securities Exchange on Monday.