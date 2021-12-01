Italy's Piaggio Aerospace restarts search for buyer

MILAN, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Italy's Piaggio Aerospace, the maker of planes and drones which filed for protection from creditors in late 2018, said on Wednesday it had resumed talks with potential buyers after the previous exclusive negotiations ran aground.

The group, which expects revenues of 150 million euros ($170 million) in 2021, said in a statement that the exclusive period granted to a group of potential investors expired on Sept. 15 and no binding offer was presented.

"We have already attracted interest from a number of other parties, with whom we have begun discussions in recent days," the company's special administrator Vincenzo Nicastro said.

($1 = 0.8832 euros)

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; editing by Agnieszka Flak

