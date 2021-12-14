Italy's Snam to buy biomethane assets from Asja Ambiente

Italian gas group Snam logo is seen outside their office in Rome, Italy, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

MILAN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Italian gas infrastructure group Snam (SRG.MI) has agreed to buy a series of biomethane assets from Asja Ambiente Italia as part of its plans to develop its green gasses business.

Snam said on Tuesday it had agreed to acquire four recently built biomethane plants along with other biogas assets with an overall capacity of 8.5 megawatts and worth around 100 million euros ($113.16 million), including debt.

It said it had agreed to buy a further five biomethane plants from Asja over time, and subject to certain conditions, with a capacity of around 16 MW.

Snam, which makes most of its revenue from gas transport in Italy, has pledged to invest more in green gasses such as hydrogen and biomethane.

