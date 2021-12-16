Skip to main content
Italy's Zegna to debut on NYSE on Dec.20 after IIAC shareholders approve deal

A company logo is pictured outside a Ermengildo Zegna store in Vienna, Austria, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

MILAN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Ermengildo Zegna will debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Dec. 20 after a U.S. investment vehicle launched by private equity firm Investindustrial gave its green light to a combination of the two, a regulatory filing showed.

Family-owned Zegna said in July it would list in New York by the end of the year by combining with blank check firm Investindustrial Acquisition Corp (IIAC), in a move that was expected to give the menswear company an enterprise value of $3.2 billion and help it expand in Asia and the United States. read more

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; editing by Agnieszka Flak

