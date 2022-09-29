Ivory Coast clears takeover of BNP subsidiary















ABIDJAN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast's government has authorised a consortium led by the West African nation's national investment bank to take over the majority stake in the local BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) subsidiary, a decree signed by the government showed.

The deal will see Ivory Coast's national investment bank, the national social insurance fund, and state-owned financial firm Caisse des Depots et Consignations take over BNP's 67.49% stake for 80 billion franc CFA ($117.3 million), according to the decree released on Wednesday evening.

The Ivorian subsidiary confirmed the deal in a statement saying it was part of a strategic review announced in April. It gave no further details.

The sale is part of the French banking giant's retreat from the sub-Saharan African market that began in 2019. Following the sale of its units in Gabon and Guinea, the bank said in July that it had sold its subsidiary in Senegal to pan-African financial services company Sunu Group.

($1 = 682.0000 CFA francs)

Reporting by Ange Aboa Writing by Bate Felix; editing by David Evans











