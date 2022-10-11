Japanese automaker Nissan sells off Russian business to state, trade ministry says

A view shows the logo of Nissan on a car in Moscow, Russia, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev















Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Russian assets of Japanese automaker Nissan (7201.T) will be transferred to Russian state ownership, Moscow's trade ministry said on Tuesday.

The sale will include Nissan's production and research facilities in St Petersburg as well as its sales and marketing centre in Moscow, the ministry said, adding that Nissan would have the option to buy its assets back within six years.

Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.