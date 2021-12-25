Japan's Eneos says tender offer for Nippo completed

TOKYO, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Japan's Eneos Holdings (5020.T) said on Saturday that a tender offer aimed at taking Nippo Corp (1881.T) private has succeeded with 35.86% of shareholders agreeing to sell their stake in the Japanese roadbuilder.

Oil refiner Eneos owns 57% of Nippo, a 114-year old Tokyo-based company. The tender offer was for the remaining 43% of the company that Eneos does not already own.

Some minority shareholders had been opposed to the tender offer, saying it valued Nippo too low. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Daniel Leussink and Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edmund Klamann

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.