Japan's Kirin Holdings to acquire Australia's Blackmores for $1.27 bln
TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Kirin Holdings (2503.T) said on Thursday that it plans to acquire a 100% stake in Australia's natural health firm Blackmores Ltd (BKL.AX) for about 169.2 billion yen ($1.27 billion).
Kirin plans to acquire the shares held by all shareholders of Blackmores for cash.
Following the deal, if it goes through, Blackmores will be delisted from the Australian Securities Exchange in early August, the Japanese company said in a statement.
($1 = 133.5100 yen)
