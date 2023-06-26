Mitsubishi UFJ to buy Indonesia auto loan firm Mandala for $467 million
TOKYO, June 26 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (8306.T) said on Monday it would buy Mandala Multifinance (MFIN.JK), a major auto loan provider in Indonesia, for 7 trillion rupiah ($467 million) to deepen its Asian presence and tap growth in consumption in emerging markets.
MUFG's main Japanese banking unit MUFG Bank will take 70.6% and a car loan unit of Bank Danamon (BDMN.JK), MUFG's local banking unit, will hold 10%.
($1 = 14,990.0000 rupiah)
