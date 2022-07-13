Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ to consider bidding for Indonesia's Panin Bank - Bloomberg News

People queue inside a branch of the Mitsubishi UFJ (MUFJ) Financial Group's bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Tokyo, Japan, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/File Photo

July 13 (Reuters) - Japan-based Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) (8306.T) is considering a bid for Bank Pan Indonesia Tbk PT (Panin Bank) (PNBN.JK), Bloomberg News reported (https://bloom.bg/3Rxpq7h) on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Tokyo-based bank is working with a financial adviser as it explores a deal to acquire a stake in Panin Bank, the report said.

The Japenese lender could propose merging Jakarta-based bank with local unit Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk PT (BDMN.JK), the report said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

MUFG, Panin Bank and Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk PT did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

As on July 13, the market capitalization of Panin Bank stood at nearly 45 trillion Rupiah ($3 billion), according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

($1 = 14,985.0000 rupiah)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.