Japan's SBI applies for bank license to own majority of Shinsei















TOKYO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Japanese online financial conglomerate SBI Holdings Inc (8473.T) has filed its application for a bank holding-company license to own more than 50% of Shinsei Bank (8303.T), an SBI spokesperson said on Friday.

The spokesperson declined to say when SBI submitted its application to the Financial Services Agency.

SBI raised its stake in the midsize Japanese lender last year to about 48% from about 20% previously as part of a $1 billion deal. It has said it plans to take a majority stake in Shinsei eventually, aiming to create a major banking group. read more

Shares of Shinsei jumped 7% on the Tokyo market Friday following the news on the application.

Reporting by Shimizu Ritsuko and Makiko Yamazaki, editing by Mark Heinrich











